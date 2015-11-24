PLACE FOOD NEAR STOVE, PRAY FOR RESULTS

Every Recipe You'll Need To Cook A Thanksgiving Meal

This post was originally published in 2015.

Thanksgiving is a time for eating too much with the people you care about most. Unless you're cooking, in which case it's a time for stressing out and never having enough fridge space. If you're hosting or need to bring a side, we've put together a handy guide to making your favorite holiday dishes.

Let's start with the most important part: the turkey. Below is a classic roasted bird. For something different, we've included smoked, brined, dry-brined and deep fried recipes. Turkey's taken care of? Bone up on how to carve your holiday bird, or skip ahead to side dishes or desserts


Roast Turkey

  FoodWishes

Ingredients:

1 onion
1 carrot
1 celery rib
2 or 3 tablespoons butter
sage and rosemary 

Smoked Turkey

  HotToBBQRight Malcolm Reed

For the brine:

2 gallons water
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup molasses
1 cup honey
1 ½ cup salt
¼ cup BBQ rub
3-4 bay leaves
Fresh thyme 
1 tbsp whole peppercorns

On the skin:

1 cup kosher salt
1 cup granulated garlic
1 tbsp poultry seasoning 

Injection:

1 stick butter
1 cup chicken broth
1 tbsp hot sauce
1 tsp granulated garlic
1 tsp cajun seasoning 



Brined Turkey

   Jamie Oliver

Ingredients:

½ cup salt
8 tbsp brown sugar
3 tbsp chopped garlic
Zest and juice of 2 lemons and 2 tangerines
Sage and rosemary
1 cinnamon stick
3-4 chillies
13 cups water


Dry-Brined Turkey

 FineCooking.com

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp thyme
2 tbsp sage
2 tsp rosemary
Lots of kosher salt


Deep Fried

 Art of Manliness

Brine and inject as desired. But seriously, do not deep fry a turkey indoors. Ever. Don't be one of those people that burns their house down.


Spatchcocking

 

Spatchcocking your bird won't necessarily add any new flavors, but it will produce  moist meat in a fraction of the time.


Trash Can Turkey

 

This seems totally unsafe, but some people claim that there's some flavor imparted by the type of grass the turkey cooks on top of. 

Carving

 The New York Times

Always cut in the kitchen on a cutting board with a long, sharp knife. Slice into pieces against the grain. And save the carcass for making stock!


Gravy

 FoodWishes

Stock:

1 large onion
2 carrots
2 ribs celery
2 tsp vegetable oil
2 large turkey wings
10 cups cold water 
4 sprigs thyme
2 cloves garlic, optional

Gravy:

2-3 tablespoons reserved turkey fat
3 tbsp butter
1/2 cup flour
About 6 cups reserved, strained turkey stock
Salt and pepper to taste
Pinch of cayenne 


Cranberry Sauce

 Good Eats

Ingredients:

1 lb cranberries
1/4 cup orange juice
1/4 cranberry juice
1 cup honey


Stuffing

 Fifteen Spatulas

Ingredients: 

1 loaf ciabatta bread
1 stick butter
3 cups yellow onion
½ cups chopped celery
Salt
3/4 lb sweet Italian pork sausage
1/2 cup chopped parsley
2 eggs
½ cups chicken broth


Corn Bread

 Laura in the Kitchen

Ingredients:

1 cup flour
1 cup cornmeal
½ cup sugar
3 tsp baking powder
½ tsp baking soda
½ tsp salt
1 cup buttermilk
½ cup milk
¼ cup unsalted butter
2 eggs
¼ cup shortening


Honey-Glazed Carrots

 Kin Community

Ingredients:

1 lb baby carrots
2 tbsp butter
2 tbsp honey
½ orange, zested and juiced
1 tsp white wine vinegar
2 tbsp fresh thyme leaves
Sea salt
Black pepper


Sweet Potato Casserole 

 FoodWishes

Ingredients: 

2 1/2 lbs sweet potatoes
Salt 
2 tbsp butter
2 large eggs
1/4 cup maple syrup
1/4 cup buttermilk
1/3 cup milk
1/2 tsp vanilla
1/2 tsp salt
pinch of allspice
pinch of cayenne

Crust:

1/2 cup chopped pistachios 
1/2 cup light brown sugar
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
4 tbsp melted butter


Mashed Potatoes

 GoodEats

Ingredients:

2 lbs russet potatoes
1 stick butter
1/2 cup heavy cream
Tsp salt
1/4 tsp pepper


Green Beans

 Laura in the Kitchen

Ingredients:

1 lb green beans
6 oz pancetta
1 tsp olive oil
2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
2 cloves garlic
Hot pepper flakes
Salt and pepper


Apple Pie

 Joy of Baking

Crust:

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp salt
2 tbsp white sugar
1 cup unsalted butter
1/4 to 1/2 cup ice water

Filling:

2 1/2 lbs apples 
1/4 cup granulated white sugar
1/4 cup light brown sugar
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp ground nutmeg, optional
1/4 tsp salt
2 tbsp unsalted butter
1 1/2 tbsp cornstarch


Pumpkin Pie

 Allrecipes

Filling:

1 sugar pumpkin
2 eggs
1 cup light brown sugar
1 tbsp all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp salt
2 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice 
12 oz evaporated milk 

Feel free to use apple pie crust recipe, or premade crust 


Bryan Menegus is the Senior Video Editor at Digg.

