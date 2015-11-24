Every Recipe You'll Need To Cook A Thanksgiving Meal

This post was originally published in 2015.

Thanksgiving is a time for eating too much with the people you care about most. Unless you're cooking, in which case it's a time for stressing out and never having enough fridge space. If you're hosting or need to bring a side, we've put together a handy guide to making your favorite holiday dishes.





Let's start with the most important part: the turkey. Below is a classic roasted bird. For something different, we've included smoked, brined, dry-brined and deep fried recipes. Turkey's taken care of? Bone up on how to carve your holiday bird, or skip ahead to side dishes or desserts.





Roast Turkey

Ingredients:

1 onion

1 carrot

1 celery rib

2 or 3 tablespoons butter

sage and rosemary





Smoked Turkey

For the brine:



2 gallons water

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup molasses

1 cup honey

1 ½ cup salt

¼ cup BBQ rub

3-4 bay leaves

Fresh thyme

1 tbsp whole peppercorns

On the skin:

1 cup kosher salt

1 cup granulated garlic

1 tbsp poultry seasoning

Injection:

1 stick butter

1 cup chicken broth

1 tbsp hot sauce

1 tsp granulated garlic

1 tsp cajun seasoning

Brined Turkey

Ingredients:

½ cup salt

8 tbsp brown sugar

3 tbsp chopped garlic

Zest and juice of 2 lemons and 2 tangerines

Sage and rosemary

1 cinnamon stick

3-4 chillies

13 cups water





Dry-Brined Turkey

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp thyme

2 tbsp sage

2 tsp rosemary

Lots of kosher salt





Deep Fried

Brine and inject as desired. But seriously, do not deep fry a turkey indoors. Ever. Don't be one of those people that burns their house down.







Spatchcocking

Spatchcocking your bird won't necessarily add any new flavors, but it will produce moist meat in a fraction of the time.





Trash Can Turkey

This seems totally unsafe, but some people claim that there's some flavor imparted by the type of grass the turkey cooks on top of.

Carving

Always cut in the kitchen on a cutting board with a long, sharp knife. Slice into pieces against the grain. And save the carcass for making stock!





Gravy

Stock:

1 large onion

2 carrots

2 ribs celery

2 tsp vegetable oil

2 large turkey wings

10 cups cold water

4 sprigs thyme

2 cloves garlic, optional

Gravy:

2-3 tablespoons reserved turkey fat

3 tbsp butter

1/2 cup flour

About 6 cups reserved, strained turkey stock

Salt and pepper to taste

Pinch of cayenne





Cranberry Sauce

Ingredients:

1 lb cranberries

1/4 cup orange juice

1/4 cranberry juice

1 cup honey





Stuffing

Ingredients:



1 loaf ciabatta bread

1 stick butter

3 cups yellow onion

1 ½ cups chopped celery

Salt

3/4 lb sweet Italian pork sausage

1/2 cup chopped parsley

2 eggs

2 ½ cups chicken broth





Corn Bread

Ingredients:

1 cup flour

1 cup cornmeal

½ cup sugar

3 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

1 cup buttermilk

½ cup milk

¼ cup unsalted butter

2 eggs

¼ cup shortening





Honey-Glazed Carrots

Ingredients:

1 lb baby carrots

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp honey

½ orange, zested and juiced

1 tsp white wine vinegar

2 tbsp fresh thyme leaves

Sea salt

Black pepper







Sweet Potato Casserole

Ingredients:

2 1/2 lbs sweet potatoes

Salt

2 tbsp butter

2 large eggs

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup buttermilk

1/3 cup milk

1/2 tsp vanilla

1/2 tsp salt

pinch of allspice

pinch of cayenne

Crust:

1/2 cup chopped pistachios

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

4 tbsp melted butter





Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients:

2 lbs russet potatoes

1 stick butter

1/2 cup heavy cream

Tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper





Green Beans

Ingredients:

1 lb green beans

6 oz pancetta

1 tsp olive oil

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 cloves garlic

Hot pepper flakes

Salt and pepper





Apple Pie

Crust:

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp white sugar

1 cup unsalted butter

1/4 to 1/2 cup ice water

Filling:

2 1/2 lbs apples

1/4 cup granulated white sugar

1/4 cup light brown sugar

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg, optional

1/4 tsp salt

2 tbsp unsalted butter

1 1/2 tbsp cornstarch





Pumpkin Pie

Filling:

1 sugar pumpkin

2 eggs

1 cup light brown sugar

1 tbsp all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp salt

2 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

12 oz evaporated milk

Feel free to use apple pie crust recipe, or premade crust





