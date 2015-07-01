How Ted Cruz's Father Feels About His Dwindling Career Options, And Other Political News

​Welcome to "The Enthusiasm Gap," a weekly digest that aims to bridge the gap between interest and enthusiasm in politics by bringing you the best political and electoral writing of the week.

The Dirt: Gay Marriage Is Legal!

It was a big week for the Supreme Court, which issued its last and biggest decisions for this year’s session. By far, the most prominent news of the week for the Court and for the country was Friday’s landmark decision on gay marriage, which legalized the practice in all 50 states. Bear with us, pundits have A LOT to say about it.

The Rundown

For context, SCOTUSblog has a comprehensive summary of the historic decision in plain english. The decision is grounded in the idea that marriage is a fundamental right for all people, regardless of sexuality or any other inalienable factor. Nate Silver at FiveThirtyEight provides a statistical perspective, revealing that the landscape of public opinion on gay marriage has changed at incredible speed. He credits generational turnover (old social conservatives dying and being replaced with young social liberals) as well as a large amount of people who have changed their minds in the last few years.

The Haters

For many on the religious right the Court's decision was hard pill to swallow, as they will have to confront how same-sex marriage fits into their practices and customs which have traditionally excluded gay people. The New York Times examines how one Illinois church, its leaders and its gay congregants are dealing with the ruling. Republican presidential hopeful, Rand Paul, took the news especially hard, penning a piece in Time suggesting that we should abolish state marriage all together to avoid religious conflict.

The Hopeful

In other circles, the decision provided hope for the recognition of other traditionally oppressed groups. An essay in Politico argues that this decision should make us reconsider American bans on polygamy, while a Slate piece finds hope for the trans community in the ruling — which suggests that the Court recognizes the right to self-identify.

The Hesitant

John Culhane of the Family Health Law and Policy Institute warns that the fight for LGBT equality and gay marriage is not over, suggesting that anti-gay backlash is certainly possible with discrimination elsewhere, such as in adoption services.

BUT, that warning couldn’t stop the party this weekend at NYC LGBT Pride!

Even after such momentous news, the Court continued to bring a series of big decisions Monday which kept abortion clinics open in Texas, allowed the continued use of a controversial drug in lethal injections, and ended major efforts by the EPA to control power plant emissions in Michigan. Now that the term is over, many are left asking what the set of decisions mean for the Court at large and if it is becoming more liberal.



In other news...

Puerto Rico, a US territory, has found itself in a major debt pickle! On Monday its governor announced that it would not be able to pay the $70 billion debt that it has acquired over the years. The Wall Street Journal has a good explanation of the history and economics of the #PuertoRicanDebtPickle.

In South Carolina, activist Bree Newsome scaled the capitol's flag pole and tore down the confederate flag before the legislature had a chance to vote on its removal.

In Maine, the governor has been universally deemed an ass after going on a record breaking veto spree.





This Week In 2016

In the delightful world of the US campaign trail, early presidential candidates continued to make asses of themselves.

The New Yorker calls out the whole herd of potential leaders as being particularly loose with their rhetoric and promises. Joy!

In a welcome distraction from the knuckleheads, The National Journal published an in-depth profile of Ted Cruz’s father, which details his fast and loose mouth and his impact on Cruz’s campaign. File Under: senility.

If you're in the mood for depressing demographic pandering, here's this week's cream of the crop — Cruz’s appeal to millennial Simpsons fans:

Your Weekly Conspiracy Theory



Following the King v. Burwell ruling on Thursday, which upheld Affordable Care Act state subsidies, Republicans were MAD! In particular, Wayne Root writes on Glen Beck’s blog that he is mad about the prominent Obama Crime Family blackmailing Justice Roberts for his vote. That makes me mad too! Oh wait…